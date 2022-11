Not Available

2 lives, 2 destinies who met by chance in Lisbon. This was the beginning of 24 days of a lot of talk, cold and hands held. Then, Christmas came and, nothing. Two days later, when 2009 was about to end, he decided this couldn't endure anymore and instead of giving her a cheek to kiss, stole her a kiss. From that point on, they moved on with their life, together, in sweetness, for many many years to come, until, the first son arrived, but that, that's another story.