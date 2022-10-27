Not Available

1962 is the year when an entire generation lives life as though it was their last day. Young activist Eik Skaløe has his entire life turned upside down when he falls head over heels in love with the beautiful peace activist Iben Nagel Rasmussen, and she falls in love with him. But Iben is a child of the times, and freely accepts the order of the day: free love and sex. She renounces personal right of ownership and will not settle for one man when she can have several. In typically romantic fashion, he begins a struggle to win all of her love. As a poet, writer and singer he constantly confesses his love to her. But Eik must accept defeat, and in 1968 he travels without his beloved Itsi Bitsi to Nepal, the Land of Dreams in the East. A journey from which he will never return.