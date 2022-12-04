Ittsu: THE MOVIE 2

Not Available

A two-part film adaptation of the youth romantic comedy "Itsu", which depicts a man and woman with a one-way love affair by popular manga artist Kazuto Okada, starring Misaki Soejima, a popular gravure idol nicknamed "Komitsu." The second part. Sagami, who joined the movie club with the aim of her, has a frustrated feeling for her longing senior Yui, and although she is not good at scary things, she is selected as the leading role in a horror movie. Due to Sagami's reaction to Yui's panchira scene as the heroine, the shooting did not go well, and he escaped to the extra as the zombie, and the movie production was interrupted. As the filming funds run out, the movie club implements a secret plan to secure extras ... Komei, who is popular as a zombie idol, appears in the role of Yoshiko, a girl with glasses who is in love with Sagami.