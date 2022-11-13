Itu Bisa Diatur

Not Available

Three friends, Dono, Kasino, and Indro, open a restaurant because of Dono’s cooking expertise. There are situational jokes in the restaurant: the scary food critic who instead gives a good review; Indro and Susan, the cashier, who play around with the security guard’s handcuffs until they have to go around together, which annoys Indro’s girlfriend. There’s also gym humour when Henny, a stewardess friend of Dono, teaches him. And of course, there are jokes among the three friends.