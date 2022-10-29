Not Available

Ival Droupadi movie tells the story of Ajitha (Vani Viswanath) whose sister Anitha is brutally raped by a three member gang including a minister, a Police Commissioner and a rich businessman. (Anitha is in love with Sudhi (Shiju) who is a mimicry artist and their neighbour). As can be presumed, Anitha (Sujitha) commits suicide. The only witness to the brutal crime Raavunni (Mala Aravindhan) is murdered by the three-member gang. Ajitha, along with her father, tries to seek the help of the police, but to no avail. When she decides to take matters into her hands and seek vengeance for her sister`s death in her own way, her father, for the sake of her safety, dubs her a lunatic and manages to send her to a lunatic asylum.