Ivan Paketnyy. This is a fake surname, no one remembers the real one for a long time, even Ivan himself. The fact is that for him the main goal of his entire existence is his collection. But he collects neither stamps nor coins. Ivan collects packages. Ordinary for us - but for him each package is special, because as Ivan himself says: "The meaning of life is not to collect all the packages, but to get to one that will overshadow everything in the world."