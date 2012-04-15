2012

Ivan the Incredible

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

April 15th, 2012

Poor Ivan Olsen is plagued by problems bullied at school and constantly pursued by a gang whose greatest pleasure is filling his pants with water. And when Ivan gets home, his dad doesn't have much sympathy for him either because he is crazy about Tarzan and fails to appreciate Ivan's finer qualities. But one day Ivan gets the chance to live up all of his dad's expectations and give the bullies at school a lesson they will never forget. The big question is whether having superpowers makes life any easier?

Nicolaj KopernikusIvans Far
Signe Egholm OlsenLotte
Bjarne HenriksenSlagteren
Karen-Lise MynsterHeksen
Jens AndersenKarsten
Birthe NeumannFru. Sørensen

