The Bolshoi Ballet brings to life choreographer Yuri Grigorovich's piece based on Prokofiev's evocative score for Sergei M. Eisenstein's 1944 biopic of Ivan the Terrible. This performance of the work during a U.S. visit by the famed ballet troupe stars original cast members Yuri Vladimirov, Natalia Bessmertnova and Boris Akimov and features the Bolshoi's corps de ballet. The music is performed by the orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre.