Not Available

In October 2015, Ivana Wong teamed up with award-winning singer-songwriter/producer Alex Fung and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra for the Fragrance of Music live held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Fung, who has arranged and produced many of Ivana's songs, served as the concert's music director and pianist. This concert DVD features 25 live recordings including "I Come From Venus," "Little Hero," "Doomsday," The Lord's Prayer and Verdi: Requiem, Dies Irae.