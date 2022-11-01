Ivar Vivahitharayal...?

Not Available

Vivek does his MBA degree from Pondicherry University. Even while as a student, the main ambition of Vivek is to get married as soon as he is back home after his studies. Vivek has a circle of very close friends of four, with whom he discusses everything. A phone-in programme encounter with Kavya aka Tinku (Bhama), a radio jockey, and Vivek, results in loss of Kavya's job. Some strange circumstances lead to the marriage of Vivek and Kavya, without knowing each other that they are the same people who clashed on the FM radio channel. Vivek expects Kavya to be an orthodox and simple wife of his dreams and Kavya turns out to be otherwise.