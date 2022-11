Not Available

I'VE GOT LEVITATION documents the 50th anniversary reunion of The 13th Floor Elevators at the Levitation 2015 music festival. The film offers an immersive glimpse into the festival with interviews and performances by: The 13th Floor Elevators, The Flaming Lips, The Black Angels, Jesus And Mary Chain, The GOASTT (Sean Lennon), Thee Oh Sees, Fuzz (Ty Segall), Mac Demarco, Lightning Bolt, Night Beats, Holy Wave, LA Witch AND MORE.