i’ve got the blues

Following her award-winning documentary, One Tree Three Lives, about novelist Hualing Nieh Engle, Hong Kong director Angelina Chan examines the artist Yank Wong Yan-kwai. A complex man who resists easy categorizations, Wong is a painter, art director, set designer, writer, musician, and photographer, an elusive renaissance man of bountiful creativity. More than a portrait of an artist and the creative life, the lm is also a high-octane cat-and-mouse game between lmmaker and subject: one tries to capture, the other evades