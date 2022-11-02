Not Available

Iver's favorite thing to do is swim, but today the swimming lesson is cancelled. He sneaks by the receptionist to do some swimming anyway. No matter what Iver does in the swimming pool, the strict sound of the lifeguard’s whistle is heard. Eventually he gets thrown out. He is sulking in the reception area. People are leaving the swimming pool, and Iver gets an idea! He sneaks back in to do some more swimming. But suddenly somebody is coming – it´s that scary lifeguard…