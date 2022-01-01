Not Available

Multishow ao Vivo: Ivete Sangalo no Madison Square Garden is the eleventh album by the Brazilian recording artist Ivete Sangalo, released on December 7, 2010. The album was recorded during a single concert performed on September 4, 2010, at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's the fourth digital video disc from the singer and its first international release. The disc sold over 300,000 copies only on its pre-sale, which earned her a certified Triple Platinum and Gold Record by ABPD.