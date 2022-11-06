Not Available

Ivete Sangalo - Pode Entrar: Multishow Registro

  • Music

Pode Entrar: Multishow Registro is the DVD of one of the greatest singers of Brazil, Ivete Sangalo. It was recorded at the singer's house in Salvador, in a more intimate mood, when she is visited by many guests, great names of Brazilian music as Maria Bethania, Lulu Santos, Saulo Fernandes and Carlinhos Brown, among others, and the duet with her sister, Monica Sangalo, the song "Completo". Highlights "Agora eu Já Sei", "Vale Mais" e "Brumário". Great!

Cast

Ivete SangaloHerself
Maria BethâniaHerself
Carlinhos BrownHimself
Lulu SantosHimself
