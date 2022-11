Not Available

In 1981, piano virtuoso Ivo Pogorelich took the stage at New York City's Carnegie Hall, and a musical star was born. This concert video features the pianist performing works from some of the world's greatest composers, including Johann Sebastian Bach's "English Suite No. 2 in A Minor" and Ludwig van Beethoven's "Fur Elise in A Minor." Pogorelich also plays selections from Frédéric Chopin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Sergey Prokofiev, among others.