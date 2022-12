Not Available

The year 2020 is a difficult one for U.S.D.B., the amateur rugby club that represents Dieulefit, a small town in southern France. The number of lost matches is growing and they face the humiliation of being downgraded in the regional ranking. A decisive match is soon to be played at home in Dieulefit. The stakes are higher than ever: save the club’s honour, make their fans, family and pals proud, and defend their home territory.