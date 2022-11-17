Not Available

Based loosely on West African tree of life myths and Yoruba legend, Iwa is the story of a laborer in the Yoruba city of the gods, 'Ikole Orun' whose life turns out be one of in adverted defiance. While working on a daily task, building the city, the laborer becomes distracted, leading to the death of two of his co workers. He is branded by his creator, banished from 'Ikole Orun,' and forced to make a life anew on earth, 'Ife.' His encounter with a solitary tree of life in Ife forces the laborer to make a difficult decision.