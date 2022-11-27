Not Available

A boy and a girl. He - Po-ching - suffers from an obsessive-compulsive disorder that forces him to constantly wash his hands. She - Ching - suffers from an obsessive-compulsive disorder that forces her to cover herself up from head to toe as though she's trying to survive germ warfare. For society at large they're just a couple of weirdos, but for fate they're soul mates who sooner or later are destined to meet. And when they do, it sets in motion a bizarre sentimental short circuit...