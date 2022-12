Not Available

More than 40 reels of combat footage were used to bring to life the bloodiest conflict in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps in this PBS film about the World War II battle for Iwo Jima. Documenting the fight for the island that 21,000 Japanese soldiers defended to the bitter end, this film marks the first time many of the survivors have spoken on record about the ordeal that was supposed to have been over in days but lasted more than a month.