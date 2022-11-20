Not Available

Iyarkai is a 2003 Tamil film directed by S. P. Jananathan and produced by A.E.Gunasekaran. The film stars Shaam, Arun Vijay, Kutti Radhika and Seema Biswas. This film was a low-budget production and the soundtrack was composed by Vidyasagar. This love story is set against the backdrop of a lost ship on an island. It enjoyed relative success in the Kollywood box office. The soundtrack was a great hit but most importantly, the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for 2003, competing with Virumaandi and Pithamagan as that year's submissions. This movie is loosely based on Dostoyevsky's "White Nights".