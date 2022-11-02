Not Available

Sathyaraj in a dual role. One role is of an IPS officer (Iyer) and the other is of a dada (Venkatachalapathy). The dada throughout the film has a dark skin and sports a bald head. Iyer believes that dadas and rowdies must be eliminated through encounters. But his father thinks one does not have the right to take any life. Dada Venkatachalapthy plants bombs at various places in the city and puts the blame on Muslims. Iyer takes Venkatachalapathy into custody. His sons Pasupathi and Gajapathi try to kill Iyer. Now Iyer's father turns against him and joins the villain. This sets off a chain of events leading to murders.