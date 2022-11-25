Not Available

Nancy Graves statement, 1971: "Izy Boukir contains footage filmed in the Sahara during eighteen days. I wanted to extend sequences [from earlier films] and to a greater degree permit the animal motions to determine structure. An Arriflex [camera] was often positioned five to ten feet from the animals. In New York, partite animal forms were separated into two segments: as walking and as graduated motion. Through the edited sequential duration, camel morphology vies with the viewer's inherent anthropomorphism. For me this film is the most successful in that the impression of these animals as primordial beings existing in barren yet awesomely beautiful surroundings far outweighs a consciousness of complicated editing and sound relationships."