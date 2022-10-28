Not Available

One of music’s biggest stars returns home to Fayetteville, NC, delivering a riveting performance in the exclusive HBO presentation J. COLE FOREST HILLS DRIVE: HOMECOMING, debuting SATURDAY, JAN. 9 (10:00–11:30 p.m. ET/PT). Part concert film, part backstage pass, the special tells his compelling life story through Cole’s own words and music, and through the observations of those who know him best. Featuring guest appearances by Jay Z and Drake, J. COLE FOREST HILLS DRIVE: HOMECOMING showcases live versions of all 13 songs from his third album, “2014 Forest Hills Drive.” Cole delivers a powerful performance that leaves his fans elated or in tears, connecting with audiences in a way few others can. Songs from “2014 Forest Hills Drive” include “January 28th,” “Wet Dreamz,” “03’ Adolescence,” “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” “Fire Squad,” “St. Tropez,” “Love Yourz,” “G.O.M.D.,” “No Role Modelz,” “Hello” and “Apparently.”