J Geils Band Sanctuary Live Germany Rockpalast '79 DVD

The Mighty-J. Geils Band. These guys in the early days were AKA: "The Bad Boys from Boston". They were one of the most exciting live bands ever. Peter Wolf's lead vocals powered the band to superstardom. They were together with same line-up for over 15 years. This DVD is of their SANCTUARY tour. The band is in their prime. This is a rare concert DVD of them performing in Germany. It's starts off with them having fun backstage. The concert starts and they rip into: YOU JUST CAN'T STOP ME I COULD HURT YOU SANCTUARY ONE LAST KISS TERESA NIGHTMARES WILD MAN LOOKIN' FOR A LOVE GIVE IT TO ME! WHAMMER JAMMER AIN'T NOTHING BUT A HOUSEPARTY WHERE DID OUR LOVE GO PACK FAIR & SQUARE FIRST I LOOK AT THE PURSE