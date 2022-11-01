J.J. Cale - To Tulsa And Back (On tour with J.J. Cale)

Not Available

For the first time in more than 3 decades, this reclusive artist lets a camera into his life in this amazin opportunity to meet the mysterious man behind the guitar. Ina series of candid interviews, Cale describes his childhood and his wild years in psychedelic California. Cale also shares his insights about his influences, songwriting, success, life on the stage and on the road - all interlaced with outstanding live performances, archival footage, interviews with band members and friends, and awe-inspiring images of American landscapes. Eric Clapton appears in some performance footage. While credited with such hits as "After Midnight," "Same Old Blues," and "Cocaine," Tulsa-pioneer J.J. Cale has never been one to accept the limelight. Hiding from the press, Cale emerges here for the first time in three decades for an extensive documentary filled with music and revealing interview material.