J. Pierpont Morgan: Emperor Of Wall Street

He single-handedly saved the United States from bankruptcy on two occasions, but was often accused of being a monopolist. He wielded as much power as the president and turned Wall Street into his personal playground. John Pierpont Morgan had an aptitude for acquisition. He assembled one of America's largest fortunes and purchased an art collection to rival any in the world. BIOGRAPHY tells the complete, compelling story of the celebrated deal maker and money man. See rare footage of the financier in his element on Wall Street, and trace his rise to power and prominence through interviews with biographers and historians. Hear how he brokered an agreement between two competing railroads by inviting both presidents for a cruise on his yacht and refusing to let them off until they came to terms! And get a privileged look at his private life.