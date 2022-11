Not Available

A madman, a serious intellectual, a working class leader, an almost cult-like figure. Who is Juan Posadas? J. Posadas is a short film about the Argentinian Trotskyist, Homero Rómulo Cristalli Frasnelli, aka J. Posadas. Featuring prominent left-wing Argentinian thinkers and Posadas's own grandson, this short presents a view of Posadas from all angles. The film discusses his legacy and contributions to the very serious world of Latin-American socialism in the 40's and 50's.