Jaadui Machchi

On the banks of a flowing river Jyotika and her friends are busy in their lives when one day they meet an old woman who tells them a story of a fish that spreads happiness in the world.For her friends its just a story but Jyotika is convinced about the existence of this fish and hopes to meet it someday .She carefully prepares for it, making a list of wishes that she wants fulfilled .Around the same time a contractor has been visiting the village with a proposal for the fishermen that promises much wealth and happiness .A few in the village believe that it may not be as good as it seems. And one day Jyotika realizes that staying true to one's beliefs is not easy. There comes a time when our convictions are put to test.