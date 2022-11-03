Not Available

Jagoo tells the heart-wrenching story of a 10-year-old girl named Shruti, who must take the train to school every day. One day, while on the train, Shruti is attacked and raped by drug addicts. The entire town is absolutely stunned by this brutal act. Traumatized by her ordeal, Shruti clings to life while her parents, Srikant and Shraddha, grieve and hope for her survival. Everyone wants the perpetrators caught, but can they be found?