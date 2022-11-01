Not Available

Vishal is a honest and diligent customs officer. He makes it known that he has never nor will ever accept any bribe. This does not auger well with various underworld dons, and even a member of parliament from the ruling party of India. One day Vishal is abducted and brutally killed in the presence of his younger brother, Jugnu. Jugnu himself is missing, and believed dead. Honest and diligent Gandhian Raghunath is outraged by this, and complains to the Chief Minister, Omiji. When Omiji attempts to inquire into this, his son is framed for selling tainted glucose in hospitals, which results in several deaths. Powerless to act, Omiji hesitates, and as a result Raghunath is killed. And then Jugnu returns, and now he must avenge his brother's death, but he is alone, and has an uphill task.