Kuku Rai belongs to a wealthy family, and lives with her businessman dad and housewife mom. Since she is of marriageable age, her parents want her to get married to a young man named Ajit, who also comes from a wealthy family. But romantic and adventurous Kuku refuses to do so, and runs away from home. On the run she meets with a truck-driver named Gopal alias Gopi and both of them fall in love with each other.