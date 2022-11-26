Jaan Tere Naam

Not Available

Lovely Pinky Malhotra is a heart-breaker in the college where she studies, and has a number of young men who would lay down their lives for her. Amongst them are Sunil and Vicky. She is attracted to Sunil, and both carry on a romantic relationship, hoping to get married after finishing college. Before that could happen, Pinky finds out that Sunil has been two-timing her as he is already dating another young collegian. Angered and hurt at this, she decides she will have nothing to do with him, and starts her romance with Vicky. Sunil, who does not know what has transpired, wants to talk to Pinky with a view of rekindling their romance, but Pinky refuses to speak with him. The question remains is Sunil really in love with another girl, and if so, why did he take the trouble to woo Pinky?