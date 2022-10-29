Not Available

Rana Vikram Singh (Amrish Puri) has two sons, Rajesh (Feroz Khan), a police officer and Amar (Anil Kapoor), a fun-loving playboy. Rajesh has gone through a traumatic experience of losing the girl he loved (Sridevi), when she succumbed to drug addiction. He vows to fight this menace. An underworld kingpin Raja (Raza Murad) murders Rana's old friend. Reshma (Dimple), this friend's daughter, takes shelter in Rana's house. Amar and Reshma fall in love but the evil Raja pursues her. Rajesh meanwhile is on the trail of the drug cartel which victimized his girlfriend.