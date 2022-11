Not Available

Jaandaar (English: Lively; Hindi: जानदार) is a 1979 Bollywood Action film, produced and directed by S.K. Lutha under the Kareer Films banner. It stars Vinod Mehra, Bindiya Goswami, Amjad Khan, Mahendra Sandhu in the lead roles while Jeetendra has given a special appearance and the music was composed by Kalyanji Virji Shah.