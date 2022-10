Not Available

Rajesh Parekh, a simple Gujarati boy who's been looking for love since he was a baby. Thoroughly unsuccessful in his endeavors, he nearly gives up till he meets Natasha, the girl of his dreams. Desh is the youngest superstar in the country. Mothers want to adopt him and their daughters want to marry him. But when will he find the girl of his dreams? All of their worlds turn upside down when Tara an alien from Venus, lands on Earth in the search of true love.