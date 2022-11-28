Jaangfaai Joonaak

Not Available

Jaangfai Joonak literally means from the `shadow of silence`. The film has been showcased in the Indian Panorama Film Festival 2012 and is directed by Sanjib Sabhapandit a national award winning filmmaker of Assam. The film focusses on the theme of lost childhood in a manner so as to juxtapose it to the contemporary society we live in. The regional film is being highly acclaimed already for the manner in which it has been shot extensively in digital format before being converted to the celluloid format. A lot of acclaim surrounds this intelligently shot film.