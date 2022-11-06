Not Available

Sultan (Shakti Kapoor) adopted an orphan and named him Badshah (Akshay Kumar). Badshah grows up to be a criminal and his life was made difficult by Inspector Pradhan (Ashish Vidyarthi). Badshah's sidekick is Abdul (Ashutosh Rana). The only hope in Badshah's life is Sapna (Karisma Kapoor), whom he incidentally met. But circumstances lead Badshah to commit murder in public. During this experience, a child clangs to him and he took the child to Sapna. Before he could explain anything, Pradhan gets there and Badshah had to escape. He changed his name to Babu Lohar and becomes a blacksmith and loving father, to give the child a good future. However, after 7 years, he sees Abdul and Sultan again. Pradhan is still after him. When the child's parents find out about him, they ask Babu to return their child. Will he let the child go? Will the child go with his parents?