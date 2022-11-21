Not Available

Jaap Hoogstra: Geboorte Werd Hem Zijn Dood (2005) AKA Jaap Hoogstra - A Piece of Monologue is a portrait of the gay Dutch theatre actor Jaap Hoogstra (1915–1998), who is famous for bringing Samuel Beckett to the Lowlands. The portrait centers on Jaap discussing his life as a gay man and rehearsing Beckett's fifteen-minute 1980 play A Piece of Monologue. Featuring music by Willy Alberti. Hoogstra previously appeared in Kaganof's transgressive Georges Bataille adaptation The Dead Man 2: Return of the Dead Man (1994). Jaap Hoogstra - A Piece of Monologue features excerpts from The Dead Man 2, including the infamous urophilia scene where a woman pisses on Hoogstra's face while she is standing on a bar table.