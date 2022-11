Not Available

Zoli earns his livelihood abroad by skinning chinchillas in a Danish fur factory. The film begins with the story of Zoli's return to the periphery, to the small Hungarian village of Jaba. Zoli's family, settled Romas, struggle to earn their living by hiring themselves out as day-laborers. For Zoli, Jaba has no work and no prospects, so he kills time and waits. Standstill. "Jaba" tells the story of survival in one of Europe's poorest regions.