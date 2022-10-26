Jabberwock Dragon Siege

Not Available

Alec a courageous but impetuous knight returns to his home village having been summoned by his older brother Francis to care for their ailing father. The brothers' reunion is short-lived as a traveller terrified and half-crazed arrives to warn of an imminent attack by a winged creature with the body of a dragon the head of a gruesome insect and deadly claws. As the beast descends upon the peaceful town brash Alec draws his sword and the villagers arm themselves. Now the brothers must stand together to save their home and the people they love.