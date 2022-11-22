Not Available

JABE BABE - A HEIGHTENED LIFE transports its audience to the world of 31 year old Jabe Babe, a tall girl with a tall story. Jabe measures 6ft 2inches (188cm), works as a dominatrix and lives on the margins, defying society's expectations of the 'normal' 'feminine' body and sexuality. Jabe Babe also has a life threatening genetic condition called Marfan Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder which affects one in three thousand people. This hybrid documentary film, merging fiction and non-fiction forms, inhabits the heightened technicolour world of the tall woman, the outsider, to boldly provoke questions on society's desire for sexual, visual, and genetic conformity.