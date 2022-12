Not Available

David Walliams has co-created a brand new retelling of a classic fairytale, starring as the Giant in Jack and the Beanstalk: Ever After. In Walliams’ version, the Giant didn’t die after falling off the beanstalk, but escaped with a concussion and no way back to his home. Stuck in a human village, he’s forced to seek help from the unlikeliest of sources – all the while attempting to outsmart the villagers.