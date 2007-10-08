Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer

As a child Jack Brooks witnessed the brutal murder of his family. Now a young man he struggles with a pestering girlfriend, therapy sessions that resolve nothing, and night classes that barely hold his interest. After unleashing an ancient curse, Jack's Professor undergoes a transformation into something not-quite- human, and Jack is forced to confront some old demons... along with a few new ones.
|Trevor Matthews
|Jack Brooks
|Daniel Kash
|Counselor Silverstein
|David Fox
|Howard
|Rachel Skarsten
|Eve
|James A. Woods
|John
|Stefanie Drummond
|Janice
