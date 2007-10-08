2007

Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 2007

Studio

Sound Venture Productions

As a child Jack Brooks witnessed the brutal murder of his family. Now a young man he struggles with a pestering girlfriend, therapy sessions that resolve nothing, and night classes that barely hold his interest. After unleashing an ancient curse, Jack's Professor undergoes a transformation into something not-quite- human, and Jack is forced to confront some old demons... along with a few new ones.

Cast

Trevor MatthewsJack Brooks
Daniel KashCounselor Silverstein
David FoxHoward
Rachel SkarstenEve
James A. WoodsJohn
Stefanie DrummondJanice

