The "Bulldog On Valium" lets fly with an unforgettable performance which captivates a packed house at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. Britain’s most stylish comedian makes it a sensational night with biting routines like Radiator Man, Sodding Typical, Home Knits and Craft Fair. The star of his own television series has had the critics raving - and you’ll be in no doubt why after more than an hour of non-stop, hard-hitting stand up comedy.