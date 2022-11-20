Jack Dee: So What? Live

Not Available

After a six-year wait, everyone's favorite grump Jack Dee is back with a spectacular brand new live DVD. Recorded during the London leg of his hugely successful tour, So What? is the side-splitting result of six years' build-up of irritation and indignation. Jack is as bitterly hilarious as ever as he lets rips at life's petty annoyances and everyday frustrations with his trademark mix of deadpan cynicism and understated fury. Jack Dee Live. So What? is the chance for Jack's fans, old and new, to once again see the Glum Meister at his most miserable best.