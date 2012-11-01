2012

Jack & Diane

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Romance

Release Date

November 1st, 2012

Studio

DeerJen

Jack and Diane, two teenage girls, meet in New York City and spend the night kissing ferociously. Diane's charming innocence quickly begins to open Jack's tough skinned heart. But, when Jack discovers that Diane is leaving the country in a week she tries to push her away. Diane must struggle to keep their love alive while hiding the secret that her newly awakened sexual desire is giving her werewolf-like visions.

Cast

Juno TempleDiane
Riley KeoughJack
Kylie MinogueTara
Cara SeymourAunt Linda
Lou Taylor PucciTom
Dane DeHaanChris

