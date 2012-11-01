Jack & Diane

Jack and Diane, two teenage girls, meet in New York City and spend the night kissing ferociously. Diane's charming innocence quickly begins to open Jack's tough skinned heart. But, when Jack discovers that Diane is leaving the country in a week she tries to push her away. Diane must struggle to keep their love alive while hiding the secret that her newly awakened sexual desire is giving her werewolf-like visions.
|Juno Temple
|Diane
|Riley Keough
|Jack
|Kylie Minogue
|Tara
|Cara Seymour
|Aunt Linda
|Lou Taylor Pucci
|Tom
|Dane DeHaan
|Chris
View Full Cast >