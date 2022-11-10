Not Available

Jack Hunter: The Lost Treasure of Ugarit

  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

American Cinema International

Jack Hunter, an adventurous treasure seeker, goes to Syria after his mentor and father figure Professor Fredrick Shaffer is killed. Professor Frederick Shaffer believed that the people of Ugarit, a town in Syria that existed during the Pharoah’s reign, had buried a treasure before they were wiped out by the Pharoahs. Jack Hunter is one of the few archaeologists in the world who can interpret Ugarit writings

Cast

Joanne KellyNadia Ramadan
Thure RiefensteinAlbert Littmann
Susan WardLiz
Mario Naim BassilTariq
Sean LawlorProfessor Frederick Shaffer
Muhammed CangörenAli

