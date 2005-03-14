Jack-Jack Attack

Kari the babysitter thinks she's in for a night of routine babysitting. She's prepared to provide neurological stimulation with some soothing musical accompaniment for little Jack-Jack, the smallest member of the incredible Parr family. Little does she know that Jack-Jack will teach her a thing or two about babies with "special needs."
|Bud Luckey
|Agent Rick Dicker (voice)
|Eli Fucile
|Jack-Jack Parr (voice)
|Jason Lee
|Buddy Pine / Syndrome (voice)
|Bret 'Brook' Parker
|Kari McKeen (voice)
