Jack and Jill face a new whole adventure- this time in America! When they received a telegram from their dead uncle's lawyer they were prompted to go to the US immediately. Thinking she can have everything back, Jack decides to sell her jeepney and exhaust her savings to buy their plane ticket. But the day they are about to know the span of their uncle's riches they witness the murder of his lawyer! Jack and Jill must get out fast before the killers get to them first.